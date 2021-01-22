Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 12,612 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.17% of Kirby worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Kirby by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In related news, insider Joseph H. Reniers sold 4,084 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $183,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $53.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $496.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.35 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

