Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 156,288 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,288 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.43% of American Woodmark worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $98.49 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $117.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.51 and a 200 day moving average of $87.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.09. American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.50 million. Research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

