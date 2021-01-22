Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 1,608 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,093,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $414,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,501 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 569,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,013 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Abiomed by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Abiomed by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 377,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,488,000 after purchasing an additional 71,308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $348.56 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $353.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.49. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $209.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $217.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 1,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $403,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,125,656. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

