Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 2,129 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in HubSpot by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in HubSpot by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in HubSpot by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HubSpot news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,433 shares of company stock worth $29,743,329. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on HUBS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HubSpot from $328.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Argus assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on HubSpot from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.57.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $388.76 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.83 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.09.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $228.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.86 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

