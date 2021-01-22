Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 213,161 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 213,161 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Model N worth $8,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Model N by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Adams sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total value of $320,375.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,745.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 3,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $115,526.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,104.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,010. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MODN opened at $38.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

