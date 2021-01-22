Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 23,434 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 23,434 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 50.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,806,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after acquiring an additional 605,118 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 53.5% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,391,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 485,294 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 952,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,130,000 after acquiring an additional 95,238 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 948,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,988,000 after acquiring an additional 43,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 505,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

In related news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

APAM opened at $53.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.55 million. Equities analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.