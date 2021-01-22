Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 26,319 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,319 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.15% of PTC Therapeutics worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTCT opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.41.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.21 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.08.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Matthew B. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $297,087.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,145.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $42,951.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,203 shares of company stock worth $49,459,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

