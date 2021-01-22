Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Engle Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,826,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 547.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 74,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,262,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,398,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 14,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,741,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,721,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,313. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $147.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $225.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.60%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

