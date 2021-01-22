Frontier Market Capitalization Tops $15.96 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001960 BTC on popular exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $15.96 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded 30.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00053722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00123434 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00072919 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00268867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00067385 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00039162 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,505,007 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

Buying and Selling Frontier

Frontier can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

