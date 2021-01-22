FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $8.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.27. FuelCell Energy has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $20.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $949,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 483.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,578 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

