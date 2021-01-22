FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $17.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.27. FuelCell Energy has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $20.94.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered FuelCell Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

