Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Insider Robert J. Gould Sells 10,000 Shares

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) insider Robert J. Gould sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $120,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 524,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. 146,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,553. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.94. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $22.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average is $11.56.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulcrum Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 479.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 1,249,303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

