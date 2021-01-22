Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FULC. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $378.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 13,532 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

