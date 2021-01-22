Function X Price Reaches $0.0703 on Top Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Function X has a total market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $218,320.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for about $0.0703 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,657.93 or 0.99852228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 229,872,769 coins. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

