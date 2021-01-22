Fundamenta Market Cap Hits $97,257.15 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 24.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Fundamenta token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $97,257.15 and $452,893.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00051978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00123716 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00071206 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.00277322 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00038796 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 18,546,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,635 tokens. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network

Fundamenta Token Trading

Fundamenta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

