Fusion (FSN) Market Capitalization Tops $9.17 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $9.17 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,261,302 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,691,545 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

