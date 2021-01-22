Fusion Price Tops $0.19 on Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Fusion has a market capitalization of $9.37 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000604 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,266.91 or 0.98224524 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,251,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,681,880 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

