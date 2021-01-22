FUTURAX (FTXT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $11,248.60 and $59.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00060654 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004482 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003361 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003074 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

FUTURAX Coin Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

