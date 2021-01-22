FUTURAX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. FUTURAX has a market cap of $10,928.99 and $8.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUTURAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00059459 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004437 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003361 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003005 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FUTURAX Coin Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

FUTURAX Coin Trading

FUTURAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

