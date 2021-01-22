FUZE Token (FUZE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,594.00

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $49,225.61 and $25,594.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token token can now be bought for approximately $64.04 or 0.00197772 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00053955 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00125502 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00276075 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00039405 BTC.

About FUZE Token

FUZE Token’s total supply is 769 tokens. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken

FUZE Token Token Trading

FUZE Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUZE Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.