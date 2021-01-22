FuzeX (FXT) Price Down 27.6% Over Last Week

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, FuzeX has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $118,431.37 and approximately $587.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.47 or 0.00570168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.33 or 0.04133421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00014382 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00016097 BTC.

About FuzeX

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

