FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Chuy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Chuy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $34.13 on Friday. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $672.19 million, a PE ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 15.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

