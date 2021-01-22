FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Invitae Co. Issued By SVB Leerink (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Invitae in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($2.63) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.62). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Invitae’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.66.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $53.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.92.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,974 shares of company stock worth $35,544,994. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVTA. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitae by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

