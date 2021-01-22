FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) Issued By Cormark

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) alerts:

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.98.

CS opened at C$2.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.67. Capstone Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.33 and a 12-month high of C$2.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -725.00.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,965,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total value of C$855,749.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares in the company, valued at C$1,819,561.55. Insiders have sold a total of 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597 in the last ninety days.

About Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.