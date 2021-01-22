FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cerus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.38). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Cerus’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of CERS stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 378.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth $69,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the second quarter worth $77,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $180,774.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at $715,088.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $326,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,101 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,239.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 453,452 shares of company stock worth $3,497,234. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

