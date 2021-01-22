FY2020 Earnings Forecast for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issued By William Blair

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.93. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut SEI Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.79 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $424.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 119,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $6,375,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,362,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,962,092.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Kathy Heilig sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $801,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock valued at $9,931,431. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 266,246 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 607,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 168,130 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

