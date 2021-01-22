FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.70.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $28.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TME. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,905,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 528,009 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

