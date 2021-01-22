FY2020 EPS Estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Lowered by Analyst (TSE:BOS)

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. Cormark also issued estimates for AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) (TSE:BOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$216.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.52 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BOS. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) stock opened at C$18.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.96. AirBoss of America Corp. has a 1 year low of C$4.59 and a 1 year high of C$26.67. The stock has a market cap of C$488.94 million and a PE ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$15.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,726,047 shares in the company, valued at C$73,726,333.20.

AirBoss of America Corp. (BOS.TO) Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber compounds and specialty finished products to industrial, automotive, defense, first response, and healthcare markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, and AirBoss Defense Group.

