FY2020 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Chegg’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHGG. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Chegg from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.61. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $104.82.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chegg by 709.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,058 shares of company stock valued at $16,805,618. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.