FY2020 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Cut by Analyst

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

FSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

FSM stock opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.44 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,233,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,683,000 after buying an additional 653,209 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $24,557,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 33.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,437,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after buying an additional 864,895 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,144,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 34,505 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,060,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,102,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. 34.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

