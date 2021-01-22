FY2020 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Raised by Cormark

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued on Thursday, January 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $335.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 31.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

