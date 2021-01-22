FY2020 EPS Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Boosted by SVB Leerink

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Organogenesis in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $100.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.50 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Organogenesis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $11.13.

In related news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member bought 36,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $179,551.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne D. Mackie bought 42,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $138,859.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 161,290 shares in the company, valued at $524,192.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 138,492 shares of company stock worth $590,220. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 227.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 46,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 33.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 64,493 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Organogenesis by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.