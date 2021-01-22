FY2020 EPS Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Increased by William Blair

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $9.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.04. William Blair also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s FY2022 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

TROW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $156.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $161.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.72.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

