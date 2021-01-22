FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Issued By DA Davidson

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.70. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on C. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

NYSE C opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $128.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

