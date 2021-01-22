FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Logitech International S.A. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Logitech International in a report issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $5.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. AlphaValue raised shares of Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $83.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $104.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.46. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,306,905.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Didier Hirsch sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $311,928.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,559 shares in the company, valued at $850,464.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,004 shares of company stock worth $12,399,270. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

