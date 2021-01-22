FY2021 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of British American Tobacco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

NYSE:BTI opened at $38.00 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $27.32 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 9.9% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 19,038,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,234,000 after buying an additional 1,722,591 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,929,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,048,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,403,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,042,000 after buying an additional 549,672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,758,000 after buying an additional 422,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,398,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,716,000 after buying an additional 250,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

