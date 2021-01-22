FY2021 EPS Estimates for Burberry Group plc Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Burberry Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now forecasts that the company will earn $0.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Burberry Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

