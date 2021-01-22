FY2021 EPS Estimates for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Frequency Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Frequency Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 68.59%. The business had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FREQ stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $42.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.14 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 19,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $726,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 317,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,708,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $5,803,522. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 1,263,778 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after buying an additional 222,222 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,362,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 402.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 851,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

