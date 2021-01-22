FY2021 EPS Estimates for Imperial Brands PLC Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Imperial Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.42 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Imperial Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS IMBBY opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.629 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, as well as oral nicotine and heated tobacco products.

