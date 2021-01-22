FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lendlease Group Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY)

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Lendlease Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Maconochie now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lendlease Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lendlease Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:LLESY opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09. Lendlease Group has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $12.82.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops communities, inner city mixed use developments, apartments, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

