Fyooz Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $253,672.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fyooz token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fyooz has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00124977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00072316 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00278988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00069585 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00040122 BTC.

Fyooz Token Profile

Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,707,491 tokens. Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

Buying and Selling Fyooz

