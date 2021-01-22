G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $195.96

G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $195.96 and traded as high as $260.60. G4S plc (GFS.L) shares last traded at $258.40, with a volume of 3,814,398 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 234.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 255.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 195.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28.

About G4S plc (GFS.L) (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

