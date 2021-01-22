Gala (GALA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $36,112.00

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $36,112.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00124357 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00072263 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00278848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00068882 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00039318 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

