Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.44). Galmed Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

NASDAQ GLMD opened at $3.67 on Friday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $6.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.93. The stock has a market cap of $77.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 145,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,515,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST Phase III pivotal study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

