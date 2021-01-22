GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $635,738.91 and approximately $11,856.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00065353 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.07 or 0.00571263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00043773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.87 or 0.04205270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00016259 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

