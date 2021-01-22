GameCredits (GAME) Market Capitalization Tops $6.40 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and $23,989.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GameCredits has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0482 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.00421377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003323 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000277 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,633,331 coins. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org

Buying and Selling GameCredits

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.