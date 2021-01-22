Garlicoin (GRLC) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Garlicoin has a market cap of $172,965.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 61,869,919 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

