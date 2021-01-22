Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) vs. Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) Head to Head Survey

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) and Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Garrett Motion and Sense Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 1 3 0 0 1.75 Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Garrett Motion presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.83%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Sense Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 7.66% -8.10% 7.92% Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.91, suggesting that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sense Technologies has a beta of -3.18, suggesting that its share price is 418% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Sense Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.14 $313.00 million $3.86 1.60 Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Sense Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Sense Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Sense Technologies Company Profile

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

