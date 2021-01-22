Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,431 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,431 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 14.6% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $19,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,117,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 343.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 589,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,858,000 after purchasing an additional 456,448 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 520,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,748,000 after purchasing an additional 251,293 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222,475 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 664,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,813,000 after purchasing an additional 131,747 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,276 shares. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26.

