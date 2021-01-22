Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 4,608 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 14.9% of Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $19,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Motco lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 62.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 133.3% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,288,767 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32.

